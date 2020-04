About This Game Available to play on both Steam VR (Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift) and Non-VR (Windows, no headset required).



25% of all proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.



From iNK Stories, the creators of 1979 Revolution (BAFTA/SXSW/DICE/IGF) comes a new cinematic experience. Immerse yourself in this binge-able interactive thriller, told in three 20-min episodes.



Inspired by Hitchcock’s anxiety driven storytelling, from the moment Fire Escape’s action begins, you will have free range to seamlessly select apartments, and hear the intimate conversations of your neighbors across the alleyway. When a murder occurs in the gentrifying building, you must peer into the lives of the diverse tenants of the building, while making difficult narrative choices to discover the hidden secrets that will unwrap the mystery.