Vecter is a fast-paced runner and shooter game where your goal is to survive by the skin of your teeth and raise hell in your path. You get in your ship, you push the throttle on max and then try to survive for as long as possible by annihilating anything that gets in your way.There are obstacles, there are enemies, there are power-ups and there will be plenty more to come! I hope you're good at staring contests because you will not have the luxury of blinking!Compete with your friends and with strangers for the top spot of the daily leaderboard. If you're top dog for that day, you remain top dog for that day on that track forever! It's all you, you did it!And you don't need to be in-game to show off your position, you can also take it to your friends house and brag about your greatness while everyone is awkwardly ignoring you for boasting about something nobody's even heard about. Here's the link in case you need it One important thing to note is that Vecter does not have a road-map, or a planed out future. There is a trello board with features that I plan on implementing and the feature request channel on the Vecter discord server.I'm a one-man dev team, and I'm making this game purely out of passion around all of my other IRL commitments, so development sometimes may be slow. It's a hobby and a damn fun one at that but at this stage it's still just a hobby.Among other things I'm also making an arcade version of vecter complete with it's own cabinet.