About This Game

Set in the town of Beardsville, where the law requires every citizen to have a beard, you wake up one morning to the horror of all horrors...someone has stolen your beard! You and your loyal dog Leo must uncover the truth of this dastardly crime. Find new beards, help the community, look for clues, and discover a conspiracy deep in the heart of Beardsville. Can you solve the crime before the annual Beard Festival?Inspired by classic point-and-click adventure games of the past, Who Stole My Beard is a casual game suitable for all ages!Have you ever wanted to make tomato sauce, catch butterflies or solve the mysteries of space and time? This game has it all...Beardsville. The suburbs, university, museum, park, city hall and industrial districts are just a few of the places to visit.puzzles andnew beards to gain access to restricted areas and clues.the townsfolk's requests. Sometimes a cup of coffee can be the start of a beautiful relationship. Fulfilling the requests of the townsfolk will earn you their favor and trust, unlocking new avenues of investigation.with your dog, Leo, to discuss case clues, suspects and plan of action. He may be a little sardonic, but he tells a great dad joke.off the Beardsville Police in a unique puzzle-based, stealth battle system., unique and charming artwork and music.- Hours of cozy gameplay- Hidden Bitcoin quest to find real life Bitcoin- A charming cast of over 200 unique (and bearded) characters- Unique, card/puzzle based battle system- Immersive story rich with mystery, side plots and conspiracy!- Many different types of puzzles: escape-rooms, logic, riddles, code breaking, and more- Original artwork- Dad jokes- Beards!Oh, and did we mention time travel?