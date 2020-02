About This Game

Key Features:

First-person puzzle-adventure game



Dozens of individually designed, challenging 3D puzzles with moving components and a variety of modifiers



Challenge Mode – for players seeking to put their skills to the test



Fully voiced narration



Relaxing gameplay formula



Expanding dreamscape



Low polygon environment with vibrant colours



An engaging three-chapter storyline that explores themes of memory, choice, and consequence

DREAMO is a story-driven adventure puzzle game, where the player explores strange landscapes and solves interactive cube riddles to unlock mysteries of the dreamlike world. Featuring fully-voiced narration, the plot revolves around symbolism, morality, and the consequences of life choices.Your memories are locked in Artifacts, which manifest in your mind as three-dimensional cubes with misplaced gears. As the dreamscape evolves, the cubes start to feature increasingly complex internal machinery, making it much more difficult to access the locked areas of your subconscious.You play as Jack Winslow, an acclaimed pharmacologist trapped in a coma after narrowly escaping with his life from a plane crash. Assisted externally by dr Tara Moreau, you’re tasked with finding and connecting your memories in an effort to regain consciousness.The environment in DREAMO represents chunks of memories hidden in the subconscious of your character. Delve deeper into your mind and watch as the dreamscape unfolds before your eyes, revealing another piece of information about your past and its meaning.