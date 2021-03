About This Game

Mature esoteric horror with bold erotic themes

Exploring the occult sect's member perspective

Run, hide, sneak or fight using survival horror mechanics

Setting and style inspired by the works of Lovecraft, Giger, and Beksiński

Meaningful choices and elements of RPG-like progression

Mind-bending puzzles to test your wits

Sound recorded on-location in derelict period buildings

is a psychological horror with occult and erotic themes from Movie Games Lunarium, the creators of Lust for Darkness.In the past, we proved it's possible to blend sexuality and horror. Now, we invite you to another world. A world fueled by. A world inspired by the disturbing works of H.P. Lovecraft, H.R. Giger, and Zdzislaw Beksinski.You are, an antiquarian tormented by visions of a sinister land, where there's no difference between pain and pleasure. To unravel the true meaning of your dreams, you join the esotericTaste the cultist's life from within. Get lost in its blasphemous and sexual customs. Find out what happens when the pleasures of this world stop being enough.Discover the gates of