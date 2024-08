About This Game

Save game progress in the cloud, sync with Android and iOS

Map editor with the ability to create your own, unique levels

36+ trophies that also give bonuses to the player

Music player with all the game tracks

Detailed statistics for each game

Crafting of resources and unique items

A strategy in the Tower Defense genre, in which the player will have to build towers to protect his base from endless waves of enemies.The player will be a volunteer in the Artificial Intelligence training program and will gradually discover new towers, abilities and ways to mine resources.The game has 6 game stages and 50+ unique levels with inimitable chiptune compositions, as well as a map editor. Live leaderboards at each level and unique bosses at the end of each stage.The game has 15+ different types of towers with unique characteristics and skills, effective against different enemies. New towers become available during the passage of the storyline.Towers gain experience, which further increases their strength and allows the player to choose unique abilities. Each tower can be upgraded up to level 10, which improves its main characteristics.The game has modifiers that enhance the characteristics of neighboring towers, increase the speed of mining and give other bonuses.400+ unique research that unlock additional abilities and improve the stats of towers. Endless research tree is available in an Endless mode.At all levels, even custom ones, you can mine resources to research new technologies and improve characteristics. Miners are also improved by research and can bring nice bonuses.The game does not end there - the player may continue to improve his research tree and compete for unique prizes in the leaderboard for pleasure and glory.