Improve and supplement the support for workshop.



Add more types and gameplay of dungeons, such as rare beast dens, ruins and lost treasures, boss challenges or infinite dungeons, etc.



More new events and rewards.



Add weapons with new assaulting mode, interesting toys, and amazing pets.



Functional NPCs and traveling merchants will visit player's shelter.



Add more management content of shelters and farms.



The remaining plans in the schedule will also be updated one by one.

You woke up and found yourself lying in a hibernation pod. You have no food, no clothes, no nothing. You can gather resources, craft useful items, build your own home, tame wild animals, fight strange creatures to survive in this dangerous world.In Keplerth, your fate is in your hands. With randomly generated maps and dungeons, players can experience something new every time they play.Discover a rich biosphere, unlimited resources and all sorts of hidden crises just waiting to arise... Build an elaborate home on the surface, or explore the dangers that lay beneath the surface. Fight against enemies from different factions, take on dungeons with your friends, and leave your mark on this mysterious world. Grab your weapons, treasure awaits you in the ruins!Push the limits with genetic modification! New gene editing and skill systems give players more complex character creation options. Put an end to the same old generic character builds by choosing from hundreds of possible weapon combinations, letting you create your own unique fighting styles!Farming enthusiasts, this one's for you! Pick up tools, reclaim wasteland, manage your farm and reap the fruits of your labor. Become a breeding expert to make your farm the greatest this planet has ever seen!This planet is mine now! Capture alien creatures and train them to be your reliable battle mounts. Saddle up and enter dungeons in style!