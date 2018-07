July 10

Map Editor

200+ Assets/Objects to Create Race Tracks and Freestyle Playgrounds.

Many existing DRL gates, MultiGP Gates, traditional gates, Set props from the IRL DRL Season. Trains, Cars, Planes, too many to list off here.



A Brand New Scene/Environment - The Field!

A beautiful meadow surrounded by mountains, the perfect patch of grass to begin creating your own tracks.

Thousands of Cubic Feet/KM of building Space

Choose the time of day. Race in the Sunny daylight or create your Neon paradise under the Night setting.



Professional Workflow

Move / Rotate / Scale objects by Mouse, Keyboard, or Properties Panel

Precise control via Properties Panel, down to the very decimal

Auto Save

Access control (Public shareable maps listed under the Community Maps Card or Private maps)



Support for Metric and Imperial units of measurement





Layout Tools for object grouping

Align

Distribute

Orient



Race Layout Tools

Create Gates and Race Logic

Simple and Efficient Graph Flow (Just like Connect-The-Dots!)

Lap Support



Play Mode

Test your maps in the Editor

Freestyle and Race modes supported



Easy Storage

Maps are kept in our database so no extra storage space needed



Custom Map Cards/Thumbnails

Line up the perfect screenshot for your map card



Metrics and Rulers

Move objects with millimeter (0.039 inch) precision

Rotate down to the degree

Grid helper overlay

Rulers and Measurements between objects



Customize your Assets

Gates, Cones, Neon tubes and other assets in the Map Editor have additional color selectors, making color selection a breeze!



Navigation

Fly the camera with 6 degrees of freedom

Orbit around Objects

Instant move to selected Object

Pan across the screen



Environment

Change the lighting in our all new The Field map

Choose from Sunny, Night, Cloudy, and others



Performance

Keep track of Object and Triangle count for optimum performance

Enable or Disable Static Objects in the Map for better performance and a cleaner Map



Intuitive

Helpful tooltips and Hotkey Hints to assist new users

Video tutorials coming soon!



Community Maps

Manage your Maps



See the Top Rated or Most Voted maps by the community



Copy Maps you like and tweak them as you see fit



Check the Leaderboards on Public Maps



Fly in dedicated areas for MultiGP Maps, All UTTs included, with many additions including the Regional Qualifiers and Finals from various years coming soon...

Community Drones

Garage

Added 4 additional Motors and 9 new Props

UI Updates

Main Menu updates



Quality Settings Tweaks

Bug Fixes

Controller Setup Tweaks and improvements to Advanced Controller Setup



Fixed issues for some users using Windows 10 Educational Edition



Various other fixes with Crashes and Freezes

Hello Pilots,We’ve got a huge update that we can't wait to show you. The team has been hard at work on some new features that we think you’re going to really enjoy. Here’s what you can expect from DRL Simulator 2.3:We are pleased to release our Map Maker and excited to see what kind of maps you all make.Take the map you just made and share it with the world. Our newbrowser may just help you find your new favorite map.You can:Share your drones with the community is now easier with our newpage. Drones can be set to Public or Private visibility in ourmenu, just under where you name it. Just like our, you can rate and copy drones from themenu and further tweak them.are going away, Custom Physics will now be saved to the drone itself. Custom Drones will be labeled accordingly.As always, we are constantly trying to improve the Sim and make it the best experience it can be. If you find any bugs or have any questions about features, please let us know in the Discussion section of our Community Hub here on steam or submit a ticket to our Help Desk. Thank you so much for your continued support of our game!-DRL Simulator Team