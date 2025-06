About This Game

Sandustry is a factory automation game where every pixel is a resource waiting to be mined, mixed, processed, or destroyed. Explore a vast and fully-destructible open world as you seek out powerful artifacts left behind by an ancient civilization.

You’ve arrived on a vast unexplored planet filled with diverse biomes and beautiful landscapes – time to bring the fires of industry! From humble beginnings sifting gold from sand, you will quickly build a growing factory, unlocking powerful new technologies and production chains. Countless options lie before you – will you focus on developing more advanced processing and logistical capabilities across your rapidly-expanding factory? Will you prioritize arming yourself with a powerful arsenal of weapons to overcome potential threats that await deep beneath the planet’s surface? And hey, there’s no faster way to mine than with the help of a rocket launcher, right? Build a beacon of industry and automation starting with nothing more than the trusty conveyor belt, incorporating filters, drones, pipes, pumps, and a myriad of other parts as you harness nature itself to do your bidding.

From individual grains of sand and flakes of snow to seeds, spores, and chips of ice, every pixel in Sandustry is a physical entity with its own properties. Discover countless chemical and physical reactions and exploit them to develop your production chains, building a pixel-perfect factory to optimize every step, or embracing chaotic webworks of conveyor belts and lifts as long as they get the job done – but be warned, sand is coarse, rough, and it gets everywhere, which introduces a new layer of complexity. The resources in Sandustry react to each other and the world around them – ice melts into water when heated, which turns to steam and rises if brought to a boil (only to come back down as rain if you let it reach the skies). Sand absorbs water around it, slowly depleting limited reservoirs, while stockpiles of slag can be burned and further processed to produce vital resources.

Deep beneath the planet’s surface lie countless mysteries for you to explore. Battle dangerous threats and find clever ways to penetrate the barriers and traps left behind by an ancient civilization to uncover vaults of great knowledge and power. Nothing punches through a thick wall of ice like a freshly purchased flamethrower, but perhaps you can find a way to redirect some lava instead?

As you delve deeper into the planets of Sandustry and expand your industrial capabilities, the challenges will grow, but so too will your ways to overcome them. With fully destructible, procedurally generated worlds where every pixel is a resource to be harnessed, your options are limitless.