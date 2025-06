About This Game

A digging adventure in a Steam-powered Frontier…



SteamWorld Dig is an action-adventure game that mixes exploration, puzzle-solving, and mining mechanics.



Set in a western steampunk-inspired world, you control a robot named Rusty, who embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets of a long-abandoned underground town. As you dig through the earth, you’ll gather resources like ores and gems, which can be used to upgrade your abilities and tools to help you go faster and deeper...

But don’t think it’ll be that easy! As you descend into the depths, you’ll encounter a variety of enemies, environmental hazards and puzzles that will put you and your trusty pick-axe to the test.

Key Features

An underground world full of secrets, treasure and terror.



Captivating 2D hand-drawn environments.



Story-rich narrative with a colourful cast of characters.

Randomly generated and immersive mine maps.

Challenging and fun game-play.

Additions

Compared to the Nintendo 3DS version, this release has: