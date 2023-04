About This Game

KEY FEATURES

An original aiming system: free-aiming system with authentic ADS and unrestricted hand movements.





Die and retry combat with a technical and minimalist approach. No room for errors; it's up to you to develop your own tactics.





Make dialogue choices that impact your experience, even during combat.





A narrative-driven FPS focusing on a plot rich in twists, inspired by the best crime and thriller stories.





Artistic direction that plays with the perspective of video and bodycam footage, creating a trompe l'oeil experience.

is a tactical shooter where players can expect an immersive and narrative experience. Unrecord features complex dialogues, innovative gameplay mechanics, tough moral dilemmas, and a unique shooting system. The storyline in Unrecord can be compared to a detective novel or a thriller. The player will have to investigate several criminal cases and confront a diverse cast of characters. The game's plot and presentation will be central to the gameplay experience, and players can anticipate a range of gameplay sequences as well as numerous plot twists.Wishlist Unrecord now to stay up to date on the latest news and updates!