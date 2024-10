About This Game

A 2D automation sandbox adventure. Build an automated factory with Mana-powered machines and farming, progress through an expansive tech tree, uncover a vast world filled with wonder and danger, upgrade yourself with ancient technologies, and defend it all from enemy invasions.

You are Otto, a magical golem who awakens to find himself abandoned and alone. Seek out your ancient masters and learn what happened to them and the world – but first, you must build…

Automate

Crafting takes time. Instead, build a automated factory composed of Mana-powered machines, farming and monster husbandry. Design sprawling production lines connecting vital resource outposts to the heart of your factory. Reshape the world to fit your needs.

Explore

Forge your own path through dangerous lands. Find new ore deposits to expand your factory, uncover valuable treasures, and interact with the denizens of the world. Each new region is a unique blend of procedural generation and hand-crafted points of interest.

Expand

Otto is forever tethered to the powerful Apotheos; however, with the right materials these bounds can be expanded. Unlock a sprawling sandbox world region by region.

Progress

Delve into a massive technology tree, discovering new structures and materials as your factory’s power expands. Use ancient technology scattered throughout the world to upgrade Otto’s mainframe.

Defend

A mysterious auto-defense system has awakened to protect the world’s resources – from you! Defeat the drones with a sword, blaster, and an auto-defense system of your own.