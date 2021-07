About This Game

It's your final day at the office, it is time to clock out and return home - loomed over by a cosmic anomaly with an oppressive, otherworldly force. Helpless over the cosmos, all you know is that you must return to your family, as soon as you can.As you progress through the dystopic cityscape, you quickly you realise all is not as it should be. Did it always take this long? Were the streets always a labyrinth? Where even is "home"? All you know is that you must keep pushing ever onwards, you must keep going.Navigate beautifully and elaborately designed, otherworldly environments and solve unusual puzzles to keep Solo moving through each area. Players have the option to figure out puzzles step-by-step with no hints, or activate a little guidance on your impossible journey through 'Assisted-Mode'.Keep Solo moving. Onwards, to his family, back home. Do not stop, do not turn back.