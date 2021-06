About This Game

Hyper-realistic graphics: All levels have been generated by shooting real locations in 360º and the integration of 3D elements in post-production.



All levels have been generated by shooting real locations in 360º and the integration of 3D elements in post-production. Graphic point & click adventure full of mystery.



full of mystery. Ambisonic Audio (8D): It generates an immersive sound effect that seems to come from all around the player. You will only need your headphones to live this experience.



It generates an immersive sound effect that seems to come from all around the player. You will only need your headphones to live this experience. Full immersion: Desolatium will be available for PC and, if you want to achieve total immersion, you will be able to use a Virtual Reality device (Steam and Oculus).

We have always believed that God sent his son into the world to save us. But, what if that is not what happened? What if the world cannot be saved?It all begins in the Massacre of the Innocents by the infamous King Herod. The player will walk in the shoes of Samara, a young woman who has just lost her child. As she wanders around the desert, praying to her God for help, something answers her call… something very ancient. A primal being, the closest thing to a creator that exists in this world.This being has decided to grant her a central role in its return, so that the world finally knows the terrible intentions of their true god. To do this, she will be carried to a strange place where, finally, her fate will be revealed.a city outside the limits of time and space;mysterious characters who will guide you on your journey;with the objects around you tocomplex puzzles in order to get to the terrible presence of a cosmic entity of immense power:The time has come to answer the call of"Thank you very much for this new experience which is really good in terms of atmosphere and visuals and audio. I really like walking around and looking for objects and intersections with the game mechanics" - Olivier"I really enjoyed playing the Prologue and looking forward to get the full Version" - Blacky