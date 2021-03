About This Game

is a fully interactive FMV / Interactive Movie hybrid, featuring live-action video and point & click elements, along with a total of 5 different outcomes.When his two children randomly vanish throughout the night, it's up to you to help Dean Hamilton bring them back home. As the mystery deepens decisions will need to be made and it's down to you to make the right ones. Who can you trust? Who's doing this? What's the significance of the impending solar eclipse? And what are those strange glowing lights in the sky?Explore the quaint little village of Marywine, solve puzzles, make some startling discoveries and help unravel what's really going on in this sci-fi thriller.Featuring the acting talents of) as computer geek conspiracy theorist "Alyx" and) as the evil "Gedeon", The Dark Side of the Moon promises to bring you a thrilling adventure out of this world!The clock is ticking, and that eclipse is nearly upon us...and when it is...it's bye-bye children!KEEP WATCHING THE SKIES.