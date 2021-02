Reviews

“Thanks so much for the help with your beautiful game. I just love it. I have over 200 adventure games and this is the first one I just found to be totally immersive…”

Debra B.



“I just finished Riddle of the Sphinx and I have goose bumps all over me. What an adventure. What an escape. …. I believe it is the best adventure game I have ever played and I have played many…”

Dee



“…What an awesome game ROTS is! … it’s right up there in the number one spot as best game out there! The graphics were great, the sound was intense… Graphics, storyline, music, and interface…ROTS has them all.”

Kris Santoyo