About This Game

A new episode in the The Black Cube sci-fi series (ASA, Catyph, Myha...), which can be played separately



Visit the moon of Boïnihi (4 regions: Peibin Lake, Library Island, Ailhon Woods and Hydra Crest)



Play as a Terran astronaut. Pick up items. Search for clues and solve puzzles to progress in the story



3D character on prerendered backgrounds



Around 7~12 hours long (without the use of a walkthrough)



Includes 3d animated videos for a better immersion



12 original music tracks composed by Yazorius, instruments with an asian/oriental sound



Bonus folder included in the game files (mp3, video, DVD cover, comics...)



Starring Klemens Koehring (Dark Nights with Poe and Munroe, JULIA: Among the Stars...) as the voice of the Hero Astronaut and as the voice of Boïnihi



Learn step by step to decode the mysterious K'i Codex, a handpainted book made by Boïnihi himself



Developed with Visionaire Studio engine (Deponia...)



Available for Windows in English and French

Boïnihi: The K’i Codex is, in the pure tradition of the Black Cube series, an exploration game where solving puzzles requires observation and learning the codes of the world. Created by Simon Mesnard (ASA, Catyph, Myha...) and magnified by an oriental-sounding music composed by Yazorius, Boïnihi has a gameplay never before seen in the series, halfway between Myst-like and traditional adventure games."An astronaut has been wandering through space for 4 years, and finally landed on an uncharted moon, where a mysterious hermit used to live alone. Boïnihi was his name, and he was one of the rare survivors of a terrible event known as "Day Zero", which happened long, long ago..."Boïnihi is an independent and self-funded game, mainly created by one person. It has been envisaged as a 1st person adventure with a hybrid gameplay (3rd person camera). You will go through an exotic story based on the exploration of a faraway moon and the solving of didactic logical puzzles. This game is reminiscent of the Myst series but also point and click games like Syberia, The Longest Journey...Hybrid gameplay, between 1st person adventure (Myst, Rhem...) and 3rd person (Syberia, etc.)Please note that a large part of Boïnihi is played with mouse, however moving the character is closer to what you could see in Grim Fandango and so playing with keyboard is mandatory (arrows or WASD).Visit the regions of the moon of the hermit, take notes on a piece of paper, and solve the puzzles!