About This Game

CHASING A MYSTERY THAT IS UNEXPLAINED FOR 150 YEARS

CLASSIC POINT AND CLICK MECHANICS

PIRATES ARE HERE TOO!

FOLLOW YOUR JOURNAL

MAKE CHOICES

COLLECT ARTIFACTS

EARN THE TRUST OF NATIVES

EXPLORE YOUR MAP

Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony is an adventure game that is merging the traditional storytelling with modern-day pixel art graphics. The choices you make will affect the course of events and you will draw your own path in this little and also mysterious town.A group of people who set out to establish the first settled colony in America in 1587, mysteriously disappears a short time after arriving. They leave only an island name carved on a tree: "Crowalt".Now, the year is 1737.A young and ambitious adventurer Hugh Radcliff pursues the Lost Colony to make his first great discovery. Now, different people live in Crowalt, where he came to solve this mystery. He will hover around the island and definitely will get in a series of troubles to find what happened to the Lost Colony.Collect, combine, and use items to solve puzzles.Try to deal with routine pirate visitors of Crowalt and of course, enjoy funny dialogues.Hugh draws important things and takes notes regarding them in his journal. It will be updated after important events and findings during the game.Lie or speak only the truth.There are lots of historical items around the island, collecting them will take you to another level of… achievements!Natives are discreet residents of the island. Taking information from them will require earning their trust.You’ll discover new areas, like hidden places as you progress through the game!