About This Game

─────────────────────Inyou play as Emily, who upon her younger brother's disappearance decides to set out and and explore every nook and cranny of a dilapidated mansion in order to find her brother and, hopefully, escape together.During your time trapped inside you'll find key items, solve puzzles and try to survive dangerous encounters. Always be on the edge - for nobody yet has managed to escape from this place.─────────────────────A mostly single-handled love letter to indipendent horror games, this title aims to satisfy any true fan of the genre. Exploration will reward the player, items and puzzles will tease your brain, and in the midst of all this danger might strike from right around the next corner. Throughout all of this, the story of Emily and her brother Richard will unfold - while glimps and tidbits of dark, past stories will echo throughout the whole manor.─────────────────────