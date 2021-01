Coverage

"A charming, pleasant and relaxing game"

"Sarawak puts forward an engaging tale that will keep you enticed for its duration"

8/10 - Gamereactor



"I can’t gush enough about how much I enjoyed this game and can find no fault. It features a well-written story that’s brimming with character, charm, and wit. It has incredible art that complements incredibly vivid prose, and fun, engaging puzzles to help make the experience a little more interactive. This is truly one of the best narrative experiences I’ve had in a while, the kind that makes me happy I’m a game’s journalist."

10/10 - The Game Crater



"If you’re looking for a story-driven mystery with plenty of intrigue and fun, give this one a go."

"With an interesting story and creative art style, it’s well up there as one of the more unique games I’ve played."

Gamespew



"Sarawak is a delightfully cozy piece of interactive fiction"

"Had me hooked on both cracking the mystery and simply existing as this witty traveling anthropology student."

Goombastomp



"...a literary-based point and click masterpiece. This is in large part thanks it’s narrative stylings similar to a Telltale game and an illusion of choice as convincing as the best Bioware RPGs"

startmenu