About This Game Welcome to Pastel a Single-Player 3D Adventure Puzzle Game!



Story



After waking up from a dreamless sleep, you find yourself in the middle of an overgrown forest. Feeling that something is wrong, you look around for a clue as to why you are here but in doing so quickly learn a single truth - beyond your name, you have no memory whatsoever. Your name is Pastel and you are a nine-tailed fox, of that you are certain, beyond that your mind is empty.



As you collect yourself, something in your mind begins to call out to you, you have a purpose, you need to stop something terrible from happening, but to do so, you must first discover who you are and what has happened while you slept.



Game Features Time Travel Travel through time and space as set out on your quest to rediscover who you are and what you need to do. Deep Lore As you uncover your past, you will learn more about the history of the planet, stories such as the truth behind the ancient ruins that are now worshipped as having been created by gods, what happened to those that created them, and what your role in all of this was. Puzzles Nothing worth having ever comes easily - challenging puzzles need to be solved if you are to uncover your past. Beautiful Landscape and Diversity A stunningly beautiful world is yours to explore with unique and original creatures, bosses, and an ever-changing atmosphere!