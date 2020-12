What the developers have to say:

Why Early Access? “Adam's Ascending is a different proposal in the single player adventure game. We want to expand on the concept of AFFORDABLE story games by condensing length, which allows for more detailed and rich worlds to explore within episodes. We want our players to participate in the development process and give us insights about this narrative driven experience for players. The goal is to eventually build triple-A visuals with indie pricing across the board.



When the world first saw Adam's Ascending at the Kinda Funny Showcase, we were simply amazed and overwhelmed by the incredible response from players around the globe. Inspired by the community, we knew we had a responsibility to grow Adam's Ascending into the fully realized story experience those fans deserved. We believe failure is where success starts and it’s more important than ever that the community continues to share its feedback with us. We have clear expectations about the "Storyplay" idea we want to achieve, but that objective is only reachable with the help of an active community. That’s why Early Access was clearly a great platform for this game and now we can continue to build the journey together!” Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access? “Bringing Adam's Ascending to its full potential will take us at least a year, especially that our team is so small. We cannot state a specific date, but we are aiming for a 2021 full release.” How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version? “The Early Access version introduces a solid foundation for Adam's Ascending. Now with your support, we plan to build an even more unique and exciting experience filled with environmental story elements, adventures around exploration and more! We have a clearly defined roadmap, but we want to involve the community to be certain that every new feature, graphical update, gameplay mechanics improves and builds upon the game's experience.” What is the current state of the Early Access version? “Many core mechanics and features are present and are being polished, but now we want your help to bring the final pieces in place! Adam's Ascending has much of its pieces present and working. We hope you understand that the game is still in active development, so you may witness a few odd bugs, and features are subject to change and grow.” Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access? “We are immensely grateful to the players that believe in Adam's Ascending and support its development from the beginning. To reward these players, the game will have a lower price on the first stages of Early Access. We plan to increase the price a bit as we add new content and features to fully impact the final version.” How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process? “During the early development of Adam's Ascending we’re proud to keep a close relationship with our community. We will of course continue this relationship during the Early Access period with regular blog posts, update videos detailing development progress and active appearances and more. We also have a Twitter and Instagram page where you can write to us. We ALWAYS do our absolute best to answer as many of your messages as we can. We can also promise to do our best to take your feedback and ideas into consideration, because we believe that it will lead to the best possible game made for the players, by the players.”