About This Game

Harness the power of nature to solve problems. Avoid awkward social situations by turning into a small furry creature. Befriend wood spirits that are very reclusive, especially when they have hangovers. Crash a radical party by the Druids Against Nature. Rescue a beautiful princess from a nasty bladder infection. And all while you’re trying to finish school. Which better happen soon, because an insanely dangerous tournament is about to start. No one’s ever won the tournament, but who cares when you’re a powerful druid, right?Plot of the Druid is a fantasy point and click adventure game uses high-definition hand-painted drawings that capture the feel of old-school pixel art. The script has a dry, sarcastic British wit that’s reminiscent of Simon the Sorcerer, Discworld, and Harry Potter. And the wind cried Mary!• Innovative mechanism where the player can decide whether to deal with a situation as a human or a ferocious animal. Well, maybe not that ferocious, but one with a unique skill set;• Harness the powers of nature in order to solve puzzles (sometimes an earthquake is just what’s needed to get people’s attention);• Beautiful hand-painted HD artwork in the style of old-school pixel art;• Dozens of wacky characters, ALL fully voiced;• Cool references to classic LucasArts and Sierra games;• Two difficulty levels: Young Apprentice and Master of Disaster. Finish the game to earn a digital certificate with your name on it, signed by the Elder Druids themselves!• Many MANY smooth 2D animations, including amusing and thrilling cutscenes;• Over an hour of immersive, charming background music;• A hotspot reveal option to avoid pixel hunting;• Lots of achievements to be gained by exploring the world;• A journal to help keep you on track;• Available in Hebrew, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Russian translations;---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------