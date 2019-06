Hey there,we are here to provide you with some bug fixes:🌟Add support for high DPI; please disable DPI compatibility mode in case you've enabled it before🏗Due to request building animation was added to medium and hard game modes🖱Use right mouse click to scroll like with a joystick🏞Revert terrain tool🛠Fix elevated trains on terrain🛠Fix preview for building train stations in rotated cities🛠Fix drawing issue near water🛠Fix fireworks didn't work properly🛠Fix building tool in context of terrain🛠Fix restart buttonNew features have to wait until major issues have been resolved. Please be patient.

Hey, it's time for another updateThis update includes:🌟Ambient sound effects🌟Adjustments to building performance🌟A setting for VSync🌟Constant level option in road tool🌟Add support to generate regions/cities from height map images🌟Fix flooding disaster🌟Fix path finding on hills🌟Fix various issues with airport on hills🌟Fix various other bugsHow the height map thingy works:1. Get an height map image, e.g. from here: https://terrain.party/ 2. Place the image into C:\Users\your username\TheoTown3. Enter the name of the image (including the file extension, e.g. .png) as seed when creating a new city