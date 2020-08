About This Game Nermin, a psychic, takes into account some mistakes made in the past and leaves her newborn daughter to the orphanage to live a happy life away from her dark world. The newly married couple Koray and Müge later adopt this child named Şura.



But Şura is a asocial boy with strange behavior. He even has an imaginary friend. When she turns 10, she disappears unexpectedly. The real purpose of Koray is to open the veil behind the daughter's disappearance.



Manipulate: Sacrifice, the drama contains elements of mystery, fear and suspense, and it offers 2 different endings that the player can reach in line with own progress.



There are also some clues in the game that will help them solve puzzles for careful players. It will become more meaningful as the game progresses.



The main protagonist of our game, Koray, says: "Maybe you were looking for ghosts hidden behind dreams." Specifications

Manipulate: Sacrifice contains elements of fear, psychology, drama and mystery.

It is a story-based game that will take you on a journey beyond your perceptions.



A Mehmet & Alper YARAMIŞ Game