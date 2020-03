About This Game

„Heavy battles are taking place on all fronts daily... Many have fallen on the battlefield, and many more will fall. And who will return unscathed? All fields where there were battles are strewn with the killed and those dying from their wounds – our soldiers and the Germans. And how many more will fall? War... What a horror! Death and destruction all around. “Many stories have been untold and war brings nothing but tears, misery and despair. But misery likes company and tears are the finest ink. Aska holds the pen. She smears a glimmer of hope within the war torn tapestry of despair.Follow Aska, a brave young woman, through trenches and battlefields of the Great War and see what lies ahead.Inspired by comic book artstyle, roam through the battlefields of the Great War, beautiful sceneries of peaceful European countryside, and terrifying devastations. Go back through time and feel the earie atmosphere of blood-soaked tents in this unique narrative driven point-and-click adventure game.Dive into the character of a young woman dealing with her brother's disappearance on the battleground. Trapped in the horrors of war, she can see and communicate with ghosts of dead soldiers. While struggling with this unusual 'gift', there is one ghost she is hoping not to meet.Explore and evolve along with Aska. You won’t be indifferent at any given moment, considering that each one could be your last. So many dead soldiers, so many incomplete stories…Experience one the greatest wars that humankind has ever faced. Feel the true dread of WW1 and relive stories of unfortunate souls.