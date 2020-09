About This Game

The Arcade Experience finally comes home! Starship Commander: Arcade is a cinematic, choose-your-own-adventure narrative, inspired by classic PC adventure games like Day of the Tentacle and Telltale's Walking Dead series. Go faster-than-light on an adventure through space, as you infiltrate an alien spy facility on a top-secret mission.Want to role-play as a serious and stoic commander? A brash and argumentative hard-ass? Or just troll the game every chance you get? The open dialogue system allows you to speak freely into the microphone, and the NPCs react accordingly. No dialogue wheels, no clunky controls, just natural conversation.Want to know more about your ship and the lore? Just ask Sergeant Sarah Pearson. Ready to blow things up? Just say "Let's go." You command the story, at your pace and with your style, using a next-gen AI system developed by Microsoft and Human Interact. The future of adventure games is here, today.Command the XR71, the galaxy's most advanced fighter, on a mission to infiltrate and destroy the Ecknian spy facility at all costs. Your choices and your performance determine who lives and who dies.Made in Unreal Engine 4, and with outstanding visuals designed by AAA game industry veterans, STARSHIP COMMANDER has been meticulously crafted to have a lived-in feel. Mechanical engineers and experienced concept artists worked hand-in-hand to craft the rich environments which you will traverse.Steam Achievements, and a non-VR mode makes the 15 minute original VR arcade classic more accessible and fun than ever. Included along with the package is a documentary called "Passion at All Costs", about the VR industry as well as the development of Starship Commander from its inception in 2015 to the Steam release today in 2020.