Ascend the Golgotha on the back of your mount

An adventure game like the ones from the old days



The story of places us 3 days after the death of Jesus when he is resurrected and we embark on an adventure in search of God, where our protagonist will try to discover the reasons why his father let him die on the cross. The game invites us to travel through the region of Judea passing through the most emblematic locations of the place as Bethlehem, Nazareth or Jerusalem. To advance in the story we will have to face multiple puzzles of ingenuity combining objects or using miracles like turning water into wine or walking on water. Each location is populated with charismatic characters and numerous dialogues full of humor with which we will be revealing the intricacies of the plot and getting clues to advance in our way. All the scenes and characters have been hand-drawn using references from the buildings of the time and respecting the architecture of the buildings. Except elements that have been included on purpose and that are out of context because they are part of the plot.