About This Game

Day One is the prologue for Chinatown Detective Agency, a mystery adventure game inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego series that will take you across Singapore and the world in hot pursuit of criminals, witnesses and clues:You’ll guide new PI Amira Darma through her first day in the detective business, managing your new agency, using real-world research to crack cases, and taking on one of three clients, each with their own story and secrets.The world is in a state of flux as the global economy nears the nadir of its decade-long collapse. Singapore stands as a last refuge of order but even here the government struggles on the brink of chaos. Private detectives are now the first call for those citizens able to afford a semblance of justice...A park, a bench, a midnight rendezvous, Rupert had a flair for the dramatic. But his extensive connections could be useful to Amira...if she can prove herself reliable.Tiger Lily knows everyone who’s everyone in Singapore. Strange then that no-one knows her, not even her real name. Someone like that strolls into an agency like Amira’s? Business was already looking up.Keeran is a politician determined to clean up the corruption ravaging the heart of the Lion City. But this strength is also his weakness. Can a man like him survive in a town like this?In the Lion City your choices matter, and your actions will change the course of Singapore’s future. Even on her first day, Amira will make decisions that could help get the city back on track...or send it spiralling into chaos.Use your own real-life detective skills to solve the cases, choose a side, and take your first steps towards unravelling a global conspiracy!