About This Game

Play as CCTV Detective Lopez as he solves crimes through the ever faithful lens of a security camera. The crime rate in the small City of ChurchView is rising, and it is up to Lopez to lower it.Head to the crime scenes to find cameras and clues in the area that may help solve the crimes, then it's back to the office to crawl through the footage until you've found your culprit.While gameplay is predominantly set in front of Detective Lopez’s computer, where you can find his emails, the C.A.M.E.O Software (Camera Application for Monitoring Evaluation and Observation), video games and a working internet browser and webcam, the rest of the game puts you on foot at the crime scenes where you must search for cameras and clues that can be used in the investigation.In the fictional city of ChurchView, locations include gas stations, car parks, stores and motels, while crimes can include Robbery, Arson, Hold Ups and even Murder - Can you solve them all?