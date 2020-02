About This Game

What the hell has happened to the Kelley family??The Spirits of Kelley Family is an amazing point&click adventure game! It's entirely hand-drawn!The game is full of hidden objects to be discovered, innovative puzzles anda plot full of mysteries!Alvin Kelley has just moved with his family into an old mansion.Here Alvin will enjoy a well-deserved retirement playing with alchemy, an old passion sidelined for too long.And then there's Jimi, the little Alvin son. He's curious as much as his father!It's so nice to play with father's potions!However, the tranquility of the family will be disturbed by an old acquaintance returned to visit him...And you are here to... Save them of course!*** Features ***◆ Intricate puzzles and exciting mini-games to solve!◆ Fantastic hand-drawn environments!◆ A lot of items to find!◆ Plot articulated and exciting!◆ The Spirits of Kelley Family is translated in Italian and in English