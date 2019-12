About This Game

Gameplay

Embrace curiosity. Step inside the articles and advertisements of a colorful Old West newspaper that responds to your part in its story.

Make connections. Uncover an increasingly interconnected set of mysteries, absurdities, and unexpected friendships—or hostilities.

Come back soon. Your train south arrives in one week, leaving you to wonder what untrod paths lie still behind in this land of dust and ambition.

Background

From the creators of Burly Men at Sea is a frontier adventure set in the great, remorseless Old West. As a stranger drifting through, you find yourself unexpectedly drawn into the curiosities of a small town newspaper.In order to explore, you’ll navigate via a dynamically built daily newspaper. This means the newspaper you pick up on Day 2 reflects how you chose to play Day 1: who you met, what actions you took, and when you took them. Your Day 2 experience goes on to shape Day 3’s paper, and so on, in a growing spread of possibilities.is the third game from married duo Brain&Brain, best known for folktale adventure Burly Men at Sea