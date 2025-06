About This Game

The immersive game Down The Rabbit Hole re-imagined for 2D!

Down the Rabbit Hole is an award-winning title originally created for VR, set in an immersive diorama. For the first time, the game has been re-imagined as a 2D point and click adventure, perfect for your casual flat screen needs!

Down the Rabbit Hole Flattened will be made available for free for a limited time!

About the game

Down the Rabbit Hole is an adventure that takes place in Wonderland prior to Alice's arrival. You will discover a girl in search of her lost pet, Patches, that has wandered into Wonderland. Guide her as she moves through the mysterious world. But which way should she go?

You control the girl’s fate by plotting her journey through an immersive diorama that wraps around you. Through the game’s many twists and turns, you will find yourself exploring the most wondrous corners of Wonderland, solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and making choices about the story along the way.

• Multiple Playable Characters

• Various Unique Puzzles

• Hidden Collectibles