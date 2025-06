About This Game

Hellslave: A Dark Fantasy Dungeon Crawler

The apocalypse is here, and humanity stands on the edge of extinction. In Hell slave, the only way to stop the demon horde is by making a pact with the Devil and choosing which of the 6 demons to worship. Will you embrace the power of darkness to save the world, or will it consume you?

KEY FEATURES

Fight Fierce Enemies and Overcome Nightmarish Bosses

Deal with dozens of enemies from reanimated zombies, ghastly ghosts, and hellish demons. Confront monstrous bosses that could be the end of you or your salvation.

Unleash Powerful Demonic Abilities

Customize your character with a unique passive skill tree, and experiment with dozens of demonic powers. Master the art of synergy, create devastating combos that crush your enemies.

Explore a Dark and Dangerous World

Travel on world maps filled with dozens of unique landmarks but beware of what lurks in the dark. From villages to graveyards and crypts, destroy your foes, retrieve old relics to help the inhabitants of this doomed world.



Immerse Yourself in Dark Fantasy Art

Every moment of your journey is brought to life with stunning hand-crafted visuals and atmospheric cutscenes. Immerse yourself in a world where beauty and horror coexist, inspired by dark fantasy literature and art.

New Game+ for Endless Replays

The demons may have been defeated, but Hellslave is never the same twice. Unlock New Game+ and replay the nightmare with increased difficulty, different starting demons, and new challenges awaiting at every turn.

A Dark Fantasy Experience Like No Other

Hellslave brings classic dungeon crawling to life in a new, twisted form. Drawing inspiration from dark fantasy literature and artists like John Milton, it combines brutal turn-based combat, strategic gameplay, and a gripping story that will keep you on the edge.